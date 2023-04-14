 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections 2023: Saddened by Laxman Savadi's decision to join Congress, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

PTI
Apr 14, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

Rebelling against the BJP denying him the ticket from Athani in Belagavi district, Savadi on Wednesday announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of the party.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he was "saddened" by the decision of former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi to part ways with the BJP and join the Congress.

"...I'm feeling very sad, we shared a close bond. Sometimes such political situations arise," Bommai said. "He might have found his political future in the Congress. We will do our job in our party."

Sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli, who was backed by BJP's Belagavi strongman and former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, was given the ticket in Athani. Savadi is a three-time MLA from Athani but lost in the 2018 elections to Kumathalli (then in the Congress).