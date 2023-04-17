 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi likely to visit Udupi on May 4 with Yogi Adityanath

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST

BJP Udupi district president Kuyilady Suresh Nayak on Monday indicated that the Prime Minister would attend a conference of party workers ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to arrive in Udupi on May 4 to take part in a conference of BJP workers, party sources said.

BJP Udupi district president Kuyilady Suresh Nayak on Monday indicated that the Prime Minister would attend a conference of party workers ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

A huge function will be arranged in the city or some other suitable place for the visit. National leaders have conveyed the matter to the district party, sources said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also expected to accompany Modi, the sources said.

