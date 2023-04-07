 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections 2023: Lingayats hold key in the 50 seat face-off for Kittur

Moneycontrol News
Apr 07, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST

.Karnataka Elections 2023: Kittur Karnataka (earlier known as Mumbai/ Bombay Karnataka region) sends 50 MLAs to the Legislative Assembly.

As Karnataka heads for Assembly polls on May 10, it becomes important to understand the "micro picture" in every part of the state.  A lowdown:

This has  7 districts- Belagavi, Dharwad, Vijayapura, Haveri, Gadag, Bagalkote and Uttara Kannada- it's a direct fight between the ruling BJP and the Congress in this region, where the Janata Dal (Secular) is considerably weak.

The state decided in 2021 to rechristen the region that was under the erstwhile Bombay presidency, before Independence, as 'Kittur Karnataka' from 'Mumbai-Karnataka.' The name Kittur is after a historical taluk in Belagavi district that was ruled by Rani Chennamma (1778-1829), who had fought the British before Jhansi Rani Laxmibai did.