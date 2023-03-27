 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

Karnataka Elections 2023: JD(S) MLA S R Srinivas resigns, to join Congress

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST

Karnataka Elections: Srinivas was accused of cross-voting in the June 2022 Rajya Sabha polls, which according to the JD(S), contributed to the defeat of its candidate D Kupendra Reddy.

Karnataka Polls: Stating that he was resigning as JD(S) legislator with a lot of pain, he claimed that he was forced to take such a step by the party leadership, who expelled him on the basis of "false allegations." (Picture Credits: ANI)

JD(S) MLA S R Srinivas on March 27 submitted his resignation as a legislator to the Karnataka Assembly Speaker, ahead of the polls in the state, and said he will be soon joining the Congress.

Srinivas was accused of cross-voting in the June 2022 Rajya Sabha polls, which according to the JD(S), contributed to the defeat of its candidate D Kupendra Reddy.

In 2022, the JD(S) had expelled Srinivas, and had even moved a petition to have him, along with another MLA K Srinivas Gowda from Kolar, disqualified under the anti-defection law. "After my resignation is accepted (by the Speaker) I will discuss with Congress leaders about joining the Congress officially…I'm planning to join Congress officially on March 31, after discussing with taluk leaders, I will decide," Srinivas said.

Also Read | Karnataka Elections 2023: KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi to back Janata Dal (Secular)