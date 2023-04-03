 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

Karnataka Elections 2023: Freebies worth Rs 9.59 crore seized since Model Code of Conduct came into effect in state

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST

Karnataka polls: According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, cumulatively the flying squads, Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) and police authorities have seized cash worth Rs 7.87crore, liquor worth Rs 5.80 lakh, drugs worth Rs 21.77 lakh and freebies worth Rs 9.59 crore

Karnataka goes to the polls on May 10 and counting will take place on May 13.

Freebies worth Rs 9.59 crore has been seized since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect in Karnataka since March 29, officials said on April 1.

The Assembly elections are to be held in Karnataka on May 10.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), cumulatively the flying squads, Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) and police authorities have seized cash worth Rs 7.87crore, 1,156.11 litres of liquor worth Rs 5.80 lakh and 39.25 kg drugs worth Rs 21.77 lakh and freebies worth Rs 9.59 crore and booked 172 FIRs till date.

Also Read | Karnataka Elections 2023: Increased vigil at inter-state border points in coastal Karnataka