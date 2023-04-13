 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

Karnataka Elections 2023: Denied ticket to contest, BJP MLA M P Kumaraswamy quits party

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

The three-time MLA said he will also be submitting his resignation as legislator to the Assembly Speaker soon.

Karnataka Elections 2023: Denied ticket to contest, BJP MLA M P Kumaraswamy quits party

Mudigere BJP MLA M P Kumaraswamy on Thursday announced his resignation from the party, after he was denied ticket to contest the Karnataka Assembly polls, and blamed national General Secretary C T Ravi for not getting nominated.

The three-time MLA said he will also be submitting his resignation as legislator to the Assembly Speaker soon.

In the BJP's second list of 23 candidates announced last night, Deepak Doddaiah was named as candidate from Mudigere.

Kumaraswamy hit out at BJP national General Secretary C T Ravi for not getting the ticket, and said he will decide on his next move after discussing with his supporters and people of his constituency. The MLA cited personal rivalry between him and Ravi as the reason for him missing the ticket.