Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress fields Mohammed Yousuf Savanur against CM Basavaraj Bommai, ex-CM Jagadish Shettar from Hubli-Dharwad Central

The Congress released on Tuesday its fourth list of seven candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections and fielded former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who recently quit the BJP to join it, from his traditional Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency.

The party fielded Mohammed Yousuf Savanur from the Shiggaon assembly seat, from where Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is the BJP candidate. Bommai represents the Shiggaon constituency in the outgoing assembly.

From the Chikamagalur assembly constituency, the Congress fielded H D Thammaaiah. The seat is currently represented by BJP general secretary C T Ravi.

Shettar, the 67-year-old six-time MLA from Hubli-Dharwad (Central), quit the BJP after being denies a party ticket. He subsequently joined the Congress.

The Congress is yet to announce candidates for eight remaining seats. The party has so far announced its candidates for 216 out of 224 assembly constituencies in the state. The assembly polls will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13. The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the southern state.

PTI