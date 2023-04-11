 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

Karnataka Elections 2023 | BJP's first list of 170-180 candidates for Assembly elections by April 12: Basavaraj Bommai

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 07:46 AM IST

Karnataka Elections 2023 | There is a likelihood of releasing it this evening but since there are more discussions to happen, it could be released on Tuesday or Wednesday, Bommai told reporters in Delhi.

Karnataka Elections 2023 | BJP's first list of 170-180 candidates for Assembly elections by April 12: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the first list of the BJP candidates for the May 10 Assembly elections will be released either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

He said there is no confusion regarding finalising the list. "Most probably the first list will be released tomorrow or the day after tomorrow".

There is a likelihood of releasing it this evening but since there are more discussions to happen, it could be released on Tuesday or Wednesday, Bommai told reporters in Delhi.

"For some candidates more ground report has to be gathered, more information has to be collected and discussion on the new candidates has to take place," the Chief Minister said.