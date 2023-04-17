 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP will form govt again: Amit Shah, says mood in Odisha and Telangana in favour of BJP

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 06:18 AM IST

Addressing a public meeting in south Goa where he kicked off the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Shah said the mood of people is in favour of BJP in Odisha and Telangana.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the BJP will form a government again in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are scheduled next month.

Addressing a public meeting in south Goa where he kicked off the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Shah said the mood of people is in favour of BJP in Odisha and Telangana.

He referred to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks on BJP's victory in "small states" of Goa and Uttarakhand earlier and said Kharge shouldn't insult small states. Shah also said Congress was wiped out in recent polls in the Northeast after Rahul Gandhi campaigned for the party.

He said the Congress always considered Northeastern states as their stronghold due to a sizeable minority population in these states, but the outcome of recent polls favoured BJP.