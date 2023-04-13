 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP relieved as MLA Bhat rallies behind official candidate for Udupi assembly seat

Apr 13, 2023 / 11:23 PM IST

Udupi MLA Raghuapti Bhat, who was 'deeply hurt' by the denial of ticket to him by the BJP in the coming Karnataka assembly elections, on Thursday came out in support of the official nominee for the seat, Yashpal Suvarna.

Bringing relief to the BJP camp, he held a press conference in Udupi flanked by Suvarna and declared that he will campaign for the new candidate till his 'certain win' in the elections.

"I will be in the company of Yashpal Suvarna at every stage till the elections," he said and addied that all the party workers, including his well-wishers will rally behind the official candidate.

Bhat said he spoke a few words on Wednesday as he felt sad about the omission from the party list. "We feel sad when our parents scold us, and we scold them back. We later sleep in their company," he said.