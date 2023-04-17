 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP on tenterhooks in poll-bound Karnataka as ticket distribution sparks rebellion

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 06:21 AM IST

The decision of former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and former deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi to quit the BJP after the party decided not to field them in the May 10 elections, has given a jolt to the party.

The banner of revolt by disappointed ticket aspirants in a number of constituencies seems to be keeping the BJP leadership on tenterhooks, as it resorts to douse the fire with less than a month to go before the Assembly polls.

Party leaders in private acknowledged that the disgruntlement after announcement of candidates is certainly a cause for worry.

The BJP has so far announced candidates in 212 constituencies out of the total 224 in two lists.