PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 12:56 PM IST

Karnataka Elections 2023 | BJP falling like house of cards in Karnataka: Congress' swipe over ex-CM Jagadish Shettar joining its ranks

The Congress on Monday took a swipe at the BJP over former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar crossing over to it ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections, claiming the ruling party is "falling like a house of cards".

Shettar joined the Congress in Bengaluru in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala (Karnataka in-charge), KPCC president D K Shivakumar and Legislature Party leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, among others.

In a tweet on his joining, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "A massive shift in Karnataka politics! Former CM and a widely respected leader across the state, Jagadish Shettar, has joined the Congress party today." "@INCKarnataka is on track to form the government with a full majority. BJP is falling like a house of cards," Ramesh said.

Shettar on Sunday had resigned as the Hubli-Dharwad (Central) MLA after the BJP denied him the ticket to contest the Assembly polls.