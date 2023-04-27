 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka elections 2023: Beware of Rahul Gandhi's promises, MP CM cautions voters in Gokak

Apr 27, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivaraj Chouhan, who is campaigning for the BJP in Gokak, urged voters not to fall for ”false promises” made by the Congress.

Chouhan is campaigning for  Ramesh Jarkiholi,  a six time MLA and an influential political leader not only in his home turf but also the entire Belagavi district.

He was among the 17 MLAs who defected from Congress to the BJP in 2019 toppling the Congress-JDS coalition government. He is said to have orchestrated the defection of MLAs, which helped the BJP come to power. Addressing the gathering, Chouhan said the development works are undertaken only by the BJP government and not the Congress which has only given ”corruption, crime and commission” besides its anti-Lingayat approach in Karnataka.

He said the Opposition party makes false promises and urged voters not to fall for them. ”Beware of (Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi’s promises. He had come to Madhya Pradesh promising a debt waiver but nothing was done.” The Congress can do anything for votes, and even might promise getting stars from the sky, he said, and alleged that the Congress wants to win elections ”to make money”.