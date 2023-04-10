 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Election 2023 | Would love to work under Mallikarjun Kharge if he wishes to be Karnataka CM: D K Shivakumar

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 06:21 AM IST

Stating that Kharge is an asset to the state and the country, the party leader said the AICC president's services to Karnataka has given strength to the party here.

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar said he looked forward to work under party national president Mallikarjun Kharge, if the latter becomes the Chief Minister of the state following the assembly elections.

"Mallikarjun Kharge is my leader and he is my AICC president. I love to work under him. He is an asset for our state and the country. I am committed to the decision taken by the party," Shivakumar said in a press conference.
He was replying to a query on his interview to a national news channel that he would make way for Kharge to be the Chief Minister of the state, he would be ready to work under.

The Congress state chief said Kharge is 20 years senior to him. "For his seniority and sacrifice...he had resigned in the midnight from the post of floor leader of the house. We know this. Today, a block president has now become AICC president. This cannot be possible in any other party except Congress," Shivakumar said.