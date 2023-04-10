 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Election 2023 | State Congress chief D K Shivakumar backing Mallikarjun Kharge for CM post sparks debate over Dalit at helm

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

Karnataka Election 2023 | The KPCC chief's move to endorse Kharge, is being seen by some as an attempt by him to checkmate Siddaramaiah's prospects, by reigniting the debate on 'Dalit CM' and 'old versus new' within the party.

Amid stiff competition between him and senior leader Siddaramiah for the chief ministerial post in the event of Congress winning the Assembly polls, Karnataka Congress unit president D K Shivakumar's attempts to bring AICC chief M Mallikarjun Kharge's name into the race, has raised eyebrows within party circles.

The KPCC chief's move to endorse Kharge, is being seen by some as an attempt by him to checkmate Siddaramaiah's prospects, by reigniting the debate on 'Dalit CM' and 'old versus new' within the party.

Shivakumar's statements that he would "love" to work under Kharge if he becomes the Chief Minister and that there are voices within the party that "injustice" has happened to the veteran leader in the past, has got tongues wagging among many in the state Congress. However, he has maintained that the party's decision is final.

"He (Kharge) is our senior leader and AICC President. He has not asked for it (CM post), Congress should come to power is his only desire. He is a senior leader and there are some voices that say that injustice has happened to him in the past," Shivakumar said in response to a question regarding bringing Kharge's name to the fore.
Speaking to reporters in Sringeri on Monday, he said, "we should abide by what the party says. Kharge is at the helm of the party. I will leave it to the party, Siddaramaiah and others too will abide by the party. The party is important." Both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are nursing chief ministerial ambitions in the event of the Congress coming to power and have often indulged in a game of political one upmanship.