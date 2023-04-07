 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Election 2023: Freebies worth Rs 12 crore seized

PTI
Apr 07, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

The seizures include cash (Rs 22.75 crore), liquor (Rs 24.45 crore) and freebies (Rs 12 crore), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said in a press release.

Enforcement agencies made seizures totalling nearly Rs 70 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on March 29, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

As many as 526 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures.

".....the worth of total seizure which includes cash, material, liquor, drug etc total to Rs 69,36,17,467", it said.