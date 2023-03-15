 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Assembly Polls: Congress to release first list of candidates this week

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 02:14 PM IST

The first list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls is expected to be announced on 17th March, according to senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

The selection of candidates will be based on their perceived ability to win the election, and the ticket distribution process is expected to be completed by May, as per the senior leader.

Siddaramaiah also stated that the central election committee of the party is scheduled to meet on 17th March, which is likely to be when the first list of candidates will be finalised.

The Congress aims to secure a clear majority in the 224-member Assembly by winning at least 150 seats, and the opinions of the screening committee will be sent to the central election committee of the AICC for final review.