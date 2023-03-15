 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 01:04 PM IST

Karnataka Elections: There are 5.21 crore registered voters, including 2.59 crore women, in Karnataka. As per the Election Commission, the voter list includes 16,976 centenarians, 4,699 transgender voters, and 9.17 lakh first-time voters.

(Representative Image: PTI)

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections are set to take place before May 2023 to choose 224 members of the Assembly. The present tenure of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will end on May 24, 2023.

As of now, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet announced the exact date for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections. The ECI is currently in the process of preparing for the elections and is expected to announce the dates in due course.

Special facility for voters