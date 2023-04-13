 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Assembly election process formally kicks off

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST

According to the Election Commission's (EC) schedule of events, the last date of filing nominations is April 20.

The poll process for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections formally began on Thursday with the issuance of gazette notification paving the way for candidates to file their nomination papers.

The papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 24.

Of the total 224 constituencies in the state, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The counting of votes is on May 13.