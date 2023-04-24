 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
I was falsely projected as anti-Hindu in 2018, says Siddaramaiah

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 04:14 PM IST

Congress veteran and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said ”false propaganda” that he was anti-Hindu took centrestage during the 2018 Assembly elections and denied he was against the majority faith as projected by the BJP.

In an interview to PTI Video, the excerpts of which were released on Monday, he further said there was nothing wrong in state Congress President DK Shivakumar also aspiring for the chief minister’s post in the event of the party winning the May 10 Assembly polls, as ”healthy competition” was fine.

”See, if there is healthy competition there is nothing wrong. If Dk Shivakumar wants to become CM and he is an aspirant there is nothing wrong. If I become an aspirant for the CM post there is nothing wrong. Ultimately newly elected MLAs will decide and the high command will take a decision,” on the top post, he said.

Asserting that the people of Karnataka want to show the door to the ruling BJP, Siddaramaiah said the saffron organisation cannot ”mislead” the voters like it did five years ago.