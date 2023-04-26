 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hubbali violence: Families want 'innocent' relatives freed, else they won't vote in the May 10 polls

PTI
Apr 26, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

In April last year, 89 people were arrested after a mob went on the rampage over a social media post that saw a police station and a Hanuman temple coming under attack. The violence was allegedly triggered following a social media post of a digitally altered image of a saffron flag flying over a mosque.

A year after 89 persons were arrested for allegedly indulging in violence at Karnataka's Hubbali, families of many of them claim their relatives are 'innocent,' insist they are unable to go through the bail procedures since they are illiterate and that they would boycott the May 10 Assembly polls if the accused "who did nothing wrong" are not released.

Some of the families of those who are still in jail claim their children and relatives were 'innocent' and had "no role to play in the violence".

"Most of them who were arrested, were picked up by the police randomly. We are illiterate. We do not know how to apply for bail or approach the court to get our children released," some of the local residents said.