Eye on Bengaluru: Why tech capital’s 2G infra work pace needs a 5G push

Christin Mathew Philip
Apr 10, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST

Five years after work on the 2.5-km-long Ejipura-Kendriya Sadan flyover in start-up hub Koramangala commenced, it's still just a row of bare pillars.

The flyover is nowhere in sight and the concrete structures have been drawing mocking 'Stonehenge' comparisons.

The bustling city, home to tech and start-ups, is paradoxically also the land of apathetic infrastructure and a slew of unfinished flyovers, rail over bridges and underpasses.

Much blame for this can be rightfully put on a lack of political will as well as poor coordination among multiple agencies.