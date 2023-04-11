 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Explainer: The Amul vs Nandini battle in poll-bound Karnataka

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 01:13 PM IST

What is the Amul Vs Nandini battle. Why does the opposition see red over the Gujarat dairy brand's Bengaluru foray with its brand of milk and curd. An explainer from PTI seeks to shed light on the issue.

As the Amul vs Nandini battle heats up in poll-bound Karnataka, at the heart of a seemingly corporate war is the Kannadiga pride and the rural economy dependent on the home-grown brand and the ruling BJP may have to do a tightrope walking to steer clear of the issue that may well dominate the political narrative in the coming days, much as it has hogged the limelight over the weekend.

Gujarat-based dairy cooperative Amul's announcement on April 5 to enter enter the Karnataka market to supply its milk and curd has given the opposition yet another ammunition to fire at the ruling BJP, much as it came months after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement that the two brands' cooperation could "do wonders" for the dairy sector. Shah also holds the Cooperation portfolio.

The opposition Congress and the JD(S) have trained their guns at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state when the assembly elections are just a month away, expressing fears that Nandini, the Rs 21,000 crore brand, from the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), could be merged with the Gujarat-based Amul. The people of the state have an emotional connect with Nandini.