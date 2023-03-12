 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Enthusiastic Modi throws flower petals back at cheering crowd at road-show in poll-bound Karnataka

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday threw flower petals back at the crowd, at several places as he was given a rousing welcome during a massive road show in this district headquarters city.

Modi enthusiastically waved at a large number of cheering crowd, who had lined up on both sides of the route, as the ruling BJP appeared focused on winning a good number of seats in Old Mysuru region, where it is traditionally weak. Assembly elections are due in May in Karnataka.

The Prime Minister picked up the shower petals which got piled up on the bonnet of his car and was seen hurling them back at the crowd.

He also got down from his car and greeted folk artistes who staged a performance in his welcome.