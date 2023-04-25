Corrupt BJP regime only focused on helping 2-3 of its 'mitr', Rahul Gandhi tells farmers in Karnataka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday sought to reach out to farmers, labourers and small businesses, saying his party was committed to scripting a growth story that brings prosperity for all.

In his interaction with sugarcane farmers at Ramdurg in this district, he said India's progress depended on the progress of its farmers, labourers and small businesses.

Gandhi said his conversations with farmers in Karnataka and across India had given him insight into the "ordeals brought upon them by the corrupt BJP regime, which is only focused on helping 2-3 of its 'mitr'".

Farmers and small business owners must be protected and empowered, and not assaulted with "flawed policies like the BJP's GST", he said.

"The Congress party is committed to scripting such a growth story, which brings prosperity for all", he said in a tweet later. "Karnataka is all set to bring in this change," said Gandhi, who is on a visit to the State to campaign for the party ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls.

PTI