Congress used 'religion' to come to power, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in poll-bound Karnataka

PTI
Apr 26, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday came down heavily on the Congress alleging that it used 'mazhab' (meaning religion in Urdu) to come to power.

"If there is any political party in the history of India which took the support of 'dharma', or rather, ’mazhab’ to come to power, then it is Congress," Singh said, addressing a public meeting at Kagwad in Belagavi district.

Karnataka votes on May 10, with the results slated to be declared on May 13. The Congress does the ”politics of Hindu, Muslim and Christians”, Singh said. ”Politics of this sort should never ever be done.” Only to appease Muslims, the four per cent reservation was given on religious lines, he alleged.