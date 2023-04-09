 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress appoints B N Chandrappa as working president of Karnataka unit

Moneycontrol News
Apr 09, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST

The appointment of Chandrappa comes after Karnataka Congress working president R Dhruvanarayana passed away last month.

B N Chandrappa. (Credits: twitter.com/BNChandrappa1)

Days ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress on April 9 appointed B N Chandrappa as working president of its state unit.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Chandrappa working president in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, a party statement said.

The Karnataka unit is headed by D K Shivakumar.

