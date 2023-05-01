 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BJP promises to implement uniform civil code in poll-bound Karnataka

PTI
May 01, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST

The BJP in its manifesto has promised that it will implement the Uniform Civil Code in Karnataka if it wins.

The ruling BJP promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Karnataka, in its election manifesto for the May 10 Assembly polls, released on Monday.

"We will implement the UCC in Karnataka based on the recommendations given by a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose," according to the manifesto.

"The Constitution (of India) allows us to move in the direction of Uniform Civil Code. 'Justice to all; appeasement to none' is our policy", BJP National Present J P Nadda, who was among those present at the release programme, said.

The BJP said it would provide three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families — one each during the months of 'Yugadi', 'Ganesh Chaturthi' and 'Deepavali'.