BJP has grossly underestimated my strengths, will realise it on results day: Jagadish Shettar

Asha Krishnaswamy
Apr 27, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST

Former Karnataka CM, who joined the Congress party after BJP denied him an assembly election ticket, says he has never delivered emotional or hateful speeches to whip up emotion among the innocent public and is now with a party that holds similar views.

Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who had a bitter parting of ways with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), shared how the relationship with his party for several decades soured in an interview with Moneycontrol. He expressed confidence in winning for the seventh time as MLA from the Hubballi Central constituency in Dharwad district.

(A news analysis of Shettar’s tough fight in the constituency can be read here: Hubballi battle turns into BJP-RSS vs Shettar) Excerpts from the interview: 

 

You were part of a team that built the BJP in Karnataka. Why did the party suddenly feel that it could do without you in the upcoming elections?