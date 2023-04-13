 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Assembly polls: Left parties not to contest in coastal Karnataka

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST

The CPI(M) and CPI have decided not to contest in any seat in the coastal districts of Karnataka in the coming assembly elections to prevent division in anti-BJP votes.

The leaders of the two parties say that secular votes should be consolidated in the region to keep the BJP out of power.

In Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts where they have considerable influence, the left parties have decided to stay out of the electoral fray to ensure the defeat of BJP candidates.

CPI(M) Dakshina Kannada district secretary Sunil Kumar Bajal said that though the party will not field candidates in the coastal districts, they will be active in the campaigning for secular candidates.