Amul-Nandini was made emotional issue due to polls, Amul entered Karnataka during Congress regime: Nirmala Sitharaman

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 07:13 AM IST

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) sells milk, curd and other dairy products under the brand name Nandini.

To suddenly say Amul is being brought to Karnataka to kill Nandini is "brazen", Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday, as she alleged that the Gujarat-based dairy cooperative had entered the state when Congress was in power here.

She said things were tweaked, twisted and made an emotional issue because it is election time in Karnataka, where Assembly polls would be held on May 10.

"In India's scheme of things, every state has its own milk cooperative. Karnataka's Nandini - whoever doesn't recognise it? Even now as I've come, I had Nandini milk, curd, peda... Of course in Delhi I'll buy Amul. I represent Karnataka (but) in Delhi, if Nandini isn't available, I'm mentally not a sanyasi to say I won't drink milk if Nandini isn't available. I still buy Amul. That's not being against Karnataka," Sitharaman said.