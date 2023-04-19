Amit Shah to hold road shows, organisational meetings in Karnataka

In his first political programmes in Karnataka after nomination filing ends on Thursday, Home Minister Amit Shah will hold road shows in Davanagere and Devanahalli on April 21 and 22 and attend several organisational meetings in Bengaluru as the BJP's campaign to retain power in the state goes into a higher gear.

Party sources said Shah will be in the state between April 20-23 and will leave for Telangana on the last day to attend political programmes in Telangana's Chevella Lok Sabha seat.

Shah's road shows are expected to give a fillip to the party's mass connect in Karnataka.

His several meetings with the state party leaders tasked to spearhead the campaign are expected to fine-tune the poll strategy.

The 224-member assembly is scheduled for the polls on May 10. The Congress is the main challenger to the BJP in the high-stakes elections in which the Janata Dal (Secular) is also an important player.

PTI