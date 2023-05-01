 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

Amit Shah holds massive roadshow in Karnataka, says 'we ended 4 per cent Muslim quota'

PTI
May 01, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST

The Home Minister urged people to vote for the BJP candidate, and to ensure that a "double engine government" under the leadership of Modi comes to power.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a massive roadshow here, waving at a large enthusiastic crowd along the route, as he sought people's support, ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a massive roadshow here, waving at a large enthusiastic crowd along the route, as he sought people's support, ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Shah, standing on a specially designed vehicle accompanied by Tumakur Member of Parliament G S Basavaraj and other leaders, was greeted by people gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings.

A large number of party workers walked along with Shah's vehicle holding BJP flags and shouting slogans praising BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid drum sounds.

At the end of the road shadow here in Tumakuru district, the Home Minister urged people to vote for the BJP candidate, and to ensure that a "double engine government" under the leadership of Modi comes to power.