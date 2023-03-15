 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka State Assembly Polls 2023: State in full swing for upcoming elections, EC begins prep

Mar 15, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST

The state has total of 58,272 polling stations for 5.21 crore voters. Ahead of the all-important polls, we take a look at the status of preparations so far.

Karnataka is scheduled to have its State Assembly Elections in May this year. The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly is set to end on May 24. Of the 224 constituencies, 36 are seats reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) and 15 for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The state has total of 5.21 crore voters. This number includes 2.59 women; 16,976 centenarians; 4,699 third gender; and 9.17 lakh first time voters. Karnataka has close to 17,000 voters above the age of 100; and has also seen an increase in young voters. There are 12.15 lakh voters above the age of 80 and 5.55 lakh people with disabilities (PWD).

Ahead of the all-important polls, we take a look at the status of preparations so far.

Election Commission reviews status