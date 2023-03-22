 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What to watch as the Fed meets amid bank turmoil

New York Times
Mar 22, 2023 / 07:25 PM IST

Investors are most heavily betting on a quarter-point increase, but are penciling in a chance that the Fed will pause what has been a steady campaign to raise borrowing costs to contain rapid inflation.

Just two weeks ago, Federal Reserve officials were hinting that they might consider a large, half-point rate increase at the conclusion of their meeting Wednesday as the economy showed sustained momentum.

A series of bank failures since then have not only convinced investors and Wall Street economists that policymakers will lift borrowing costs by just a quarter-point Wednesday — some are questioning whether central bankers will raise them at all.

Investors are most heavily betting on a quarter-point increase, but are penciling in a chance that the Fed will pause what has been a steady campaign to raise borrowing costs to contain rapid inflation. Goldman Sachs economists think it is likely that central bankers will hold off on a rate move this month, before resuming them in May.

This Fed decision carries enormously high stakes. If investors believe that central bankers are not sufficiently attuned to the turmoil gripping the banking industry, jittery markets could recoil. Yet if officials pause their rate increases to allow the tumult to pass, they could appear to be giving up on their fight against still-rapid inflation.