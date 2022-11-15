 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Warren Buffett's Berkshire discloses big Taiwan Semi stake

Reuters
Nov 15, 2022 / 07:14 AM IST

In a Monday regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of Sept. 30, Berkshire said it owned about 60.1 million American depositary shares of the world's largest contract chipmaker.

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, turned 92 on August 30.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it bought more than $4.1 billion of stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, a rare significant foray into the technology sector by billionaire Warren Buffett's conglomerate.

Berkshire also disclosed new stakes of $297 million in building materials company Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX.N) and $13 million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF.N). It exited an investment in Store Capital Corp (STOR.N), a real estate company that agreed in September to be taken private.

The filing did not specify whether Buffett or his portfolio managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler made specific purchases and sales. Investors often try to piggy back on what Berkshire buys. Larger investments are normally Buffett's.

While Berkshire does not normally make big technology bets, it often prefers companies it perceives to have competitive advantages, often through their size.

Taiwan Semi posted an 80% jump in third-quarter profit, helped by demand from customers such as iPhone maker Apple Inc (AAPL.O), by far the largest investment in Berkshire's $306.2 billion equity portfolio.