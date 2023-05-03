 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Wall Street rattled by selloff, trading halts at two small banks

Bloomberg
May 03, 2023 / 06:34 AM IST

On the eve of the Federal Reserve decision, multiple volatility halts in PacWest Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorp were seen as disturbing. Both shares were down at least 15% in Tuesday trading.

Wall Street rattled by selloff, trading halts at two small banks

Just a day after Wall Street breathed a sigh of relief with the rescue of First Republic Bank, a tumble in US regional lenders fueled renewed anxiety over financial stability, sinking stocks across the board and spurring a flight to the safest corners of the market.

For many traders, the timing couldn’t be worse.

On the eve of the Federal Reserve decision, multiple volatility halts in PacWest Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorp were seen as disturbing. Both shares were down at least 15% in Tuesday trading. The financial industry weighed heavily on the S&P 500 Index, which sank almost 2% at one point.