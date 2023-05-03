 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US SEC to vote on boosting disclosures by private funds, hedge funds

Reuters
May 03, 2023 / 06:50 AM IST

The SEC will vote on a proposal to update so-called Form PF, which was put in place following the financial crisis of 2008-2009 to monitor risks in the private fund sector, to boost the quality of disclosures by large funds about their investment strategies and leverage.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will decide on Wednesday whether to adopt new rules for advisors to hedge funds and private equity funds aimed at increasing transparency, competition, and efficiency in the $25-trillion marketplace.

"Since the SEC put in place Form PF 12 years ago, a lot has changed," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said at a conference held by the Managed Funds Association on Tuesday.

"The proposal's new transparency would relate to fees, expenses, performance, and side letters," he said.