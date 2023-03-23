 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US SEC threatens to sue Coinbase over some crypto products

Reuters
Mar 23, 2023 / 06:42 AM IST

Shares of Coinbase dropped nearly 13% to $67.33 in extended trading after the company said on Wednesday that the regulator had issued it a Wells notice - a formal declaration that SEC staff intend to recommend an enforcement action.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has threatened to sue Coinbase Global Inc over some of the crypto exchange's products, turning up the heat on the largely unregulated sector.

The potential enforcement actions would be tied to aspects of Coinbase's spot market as well as its Earn, Prime and Wallet products, the company said.

The SEC has been ratcheting up efforts to crack down on the crypto industry since the implosion of FTX last year, and staking services such as Coinbase's Earn are under increased scrutiny for not being registered.