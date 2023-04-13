 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US lawmakers write to USCIS on immigrants impacted by layoffs in tech industry

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST

This group of immigrants possesses skills that are highly valuable in today's knowledge-based economy and "forcing them to leave the US is harmful to our nation's long-term economic competitiveness", they said in their letter to USCIS Director Ur Jaddou.

Expressing concern over large-scale layoffs in the tech industry, a group of lawmakers from the Silicon Valley have written to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services to ensure high-skilled immigrants can remain in the country even after losing their jobs.

The letter has been sent by Congressmen Zoe Lofgren, Ro Khanna, Jimmy Panetta and Kevin Mullin. Lofgren has been a former Chair of the House Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship.

"This issue is of great importance to our constituents because layoffs in the tech sector have accelerated in recent months. The number of tech jobs lost since the beginning of 2023 has already surpassed the total number of layoffs in 2022," the letter said It also requests that the USCIS release data detailing the impact of the layoffs on affected immigrants; inquire about whether the USCIS has issued guidance to adjudicators in response to the layoffs; and extend the 60-day grace period for laid-off H-1B holders to secure a new job before losing their legal status.