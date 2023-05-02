 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US lawmakers dig into partisan corners as debt ceiling default looms

Reuters
May 02, 2023 / 07:15 AM IST

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday began to clear the way for a vote for a bill that would suspend the government's $31.4 trillion debt limit for two years without conditions.

U.S. lawmakers responded to news that the federal government could be unable to pay its bills as soon as June 1 by digging in on partisan positions, even as Democratic President Joe Biden agreed to meet with lawmakers on the debt ceiling next week.

Republicans in the Senate and House have said repeatedly that they would not vote for such a measure, instead lining up behind a bill passed by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives last week that would raise the debt limit by $1.5 trillion or until March 31, whichever comes first, with $4.5 trillion in spending cuts over 10 years.

Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have not met since February, with the White House insisting that it would not negotiate on raising the debt ceiling, a move needed to cover the costs of spending and tax cuts previously approved by Congress.