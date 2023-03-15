US Government might have paid double in 'high risk' virus research support to Wuhan

US taxpayers may have been double-billed for coronavirus research grants to labs in Wuhan, which might have triggered the Covid-19 pandemic, DailyMail reported citing an investigation.

Diane Cutler, a former federal investigator for the House Energy and Commerce Committee, revealed evidence that leads to the 'possible theft' of tens of millions of Government money, according to the report.

The funds were used to pay staff and purchase medical supplies and equipment for the Wuhan labs at the centre of the Covid genesis story controversy.

The 'risky research' was bankrolled by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

Cutler, who said she reviewed 50,000 documents on the matter, told CBS News, "What I’ve found so far is evidence that points to double billing, potential theft of government funds." The Biosafety Level 4 Wuhan lab previously received a $3.7 million research grant from the US government. Related stories What is ChatGPT-4 and how to use it: All you need to know

Aussie weatherman forecasts 50% chance of El Niño

SVB says Goldman Sachs was the buyer of portfolio it booked losses on An official watchdog criticised the NIH earlier this year for failing to monitor US-sponsored virus trials in China. Leading scientists had previously disregarded the lab-leak claim as a hoax before Senate hearings on the Covid-19 origins brought it back to the forefront. The FBI and Energy Department recently declared that an accidental leak from the lab is plausible. Cutler was investigating US government funding for coronavirus-related studies conducted in China prior to the epidemic. As per the report, Republican Senator Roger Marshall employed Cutler and provided USAID's internal watchdog with her documents so that they might launch their own probe. Cutler said that it might take the entire investigation up to six months. Citing sources who spoke to CBS News, the report noted that the overpayments could amount to tens of millions of dollars.

Moneycontrol News