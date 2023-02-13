 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US fighter jets shoot down octagonal object near Canadian border

Reuters
Feb 13, 2023 / 06:20 AM IST

Two U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the military had shot down the object but declined to say whether it resembled the large white Chinese balloon that was shot down earlier this month.

The U.S. military shot down on Sunday an octagonal object over Lake Huron near the Canadian border, U.S. officials said, the fourth object downed this month as North American security forces have been on high alert for airborne threats.

A senior U.S. official said the object had an octagonal structure with no discernable payload, a senior administration official said on condition of anonymity. The United States has no indication the object posed a military threat or had surveillance capabilities.

The object was recently detected over Montana, prompting the closure of U.S. airspace, the official said.