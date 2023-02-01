 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US Fed set to slow rate hikes but signal inflation fight not over

Feb 01, 2023 / 03:23 PM IST

The Fed cranked up the benchmark lending rate seven times last year, including four consecutive 0.75 percentage point increases, lifting borrowing costs in hopes of dampening demand.

The Federal Reserve starts the second day of its policy meeting Wednesday, on growing expectations that it will step down to a smaller interest rate hike as red-hot inflation shows signs of cooling.

But the US central bank is likely to push on with efforts to rein in costs, concerned about the risks of taking its foot off the gas too quickly.

The aim is to rein in inflation, which surged to its fastest pace in decades in mid-2022 but has since come off a peak.