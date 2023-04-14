 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US dollar slides to one-year low as cooling inflation raises Fed pause expectation

Reuters
Apr 14, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

Data from the U.S. Labor Department on Thursday showed the producer price index (PPI) fell by the most in nearly three years last month, coming a day after inflation data pointed to moderation in consumer prices.

The U.S. dollar tumbled to a one-year low against a basket of currencies on Friday while the euro hit a one-year peak, as traders ramped up expectations of an imminent end to the U.S. Federal Reserve's rreuate-hike cycle on signs of cooling inflation.

The greenback took another leg down on Friday and the U.S dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, tumbled to a roughly one-year low of 100.78.

It was last 0.15% lower at 100.82, and was headed for a weekly decline of more than 1%, its steepest since January.