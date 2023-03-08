 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Under pressure, TikTok unveils new European data security regime

Reuters
Mar 08, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST

The European Parliament, European Commission and the EU Council recently banned TikTok from staff phones due to growing concerns about the company, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, and whether China’s government could harvest users’ data or advance its interests.

TikTok (Image Source: Reuters)

TikTok has announced out a new data security regime, nicknamed 'Project Clover', amid growing pressure from lawmakers on both sides of the Atlantic.

Meanwhile, the White House has backed legislation granting the administration new powers to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they pose national security threats.

At a news briefing on Wednesday, TikTok said it would begin storing European user data locally this year, with migration continuing into 2024.