 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

UK sanctions four Russian steel and petrochemical tycoons

Reuters
Nov 02, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST

Those sanctioned included Alexander Abramov and Alexander Frolov, who Britain described as known associates of oligarch Roman Abramovich, who was himself sanctioned earlier this year.

Representative image

The British government said on Wednesday that it had sanctioned four Russian steel and petrochemical tycoons in relation to the war in Ukraine.

Those sanctioned included Alexander Abramov and Alexander Frolov, who Britain described as known associates of oligarch Roman Abramovich, who was himself sanctioned earlier this year.

The pair were targeted for their involvement in the extractive, transport and construction sectors, Britain's Foreign Office said.

"Today we are sanctioning an additional four oligarchs who rely on Putin for their positions of authority and in turn fund his military machine," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

"By targeting these individuals, we are ramping up the economic pressure on Putin and will continue to do so until Ukraine prevails."

Reuters
TAGS: #Alexander Abramov #Alexander Frolov #Britain #petrochemical #Russia steel #UK #UK sanctions
first published: Nov 2, 2022 04:51 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.