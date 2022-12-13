 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Twitter dissolves Trust and Safety Council

Reuters
Dec 13, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST

About half of the social media site's workforce - around 3,700 employees - have been laid off since Elon Musk took charge of the company and introduced a cost-cutting drive.

Twitter Inc on Monday disbanded its Trust and Safety Council, a volunteer group formed in 2016 to advise the social media platform on site decisions, according to an email reviewed by Reuters.

More than a 1,000 have resigned, among them Yoel Roth, the company's former head of trust and safety.

"As Twitter moves into a new phase, we are reevaluating how best to bring external insights into our product and policy development work. As part of this process, we have decided that the Trust and Safety Council is not the best structure to do this," an email sent to the Trust and Safety Council members, seen by Reuters, said.

A Twitter page for the group has been deleted.

The council comprised of various civil rights organizations, academics and other bodies that advocated for safety and advised Twitter as it developed products, programs, and rules, according to a web archive for the page.