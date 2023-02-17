 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Turkey finds new survivor nearly 12 days after quake

AFP
Feb 17, 2023 / 11:52 PM IST

Teams have been finding survivors all week despite them being stuck for so long under the rubble in freezing weather, although their numbers have dropped to just a handful in the past few days.

A group of Syrian volunteers of the Bonyan organisation present an entertainment show for Syrian and Turkish children in a school in the city of Gaziantep, where they have been displaced, to get them out of the psychological effects of the earthquake in Gaziantep, on February 17, 2023, after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake which struck parts of Turkey and Syria. Zein Al RIFAI / AFP

Turkish rescuers on Friday pulled a 45-year-old man from rubble nearly 12 days after a devastating quake claimed tens of thousands of lives.

Teams have been finding survivors all week despite them being stuck for so long under the rubble in freezing weather, although their numbers have dropped to just a handful in the past few days.

The man, Hakan Yasinoglu, was rescued 278 hours after the 7.8-magnitude tremor in badly hit Hatay, a southern province near the Syrian border.

Images on social media showed rescuers gingerly carrying a stretcher with the man through the ruins of a flattened building.