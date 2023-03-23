 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TikTok chief faces off with US lawmakers as ban looms

AFP
Mar 23, 2023 / 09:17 PM IST

TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, is under immense pressure across Western countries, with government officials in Washington, the United Kingdom and Canada forced to delete the app from their devices.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew battled for the survival of the hugely popular video-sharing app in the United States on Thursday, as he faced skeptical Washington lawmakers over the company's alleged ties to the Chinese government.

The 40-year-old Singaporean addressed the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee for hours of serious grilling by both Republicans and Democrats who fear that Beijing could subvert the site for spying or to push propaganda.

The app's gravest threat is from the United States, where the administration of President Joe Biden has set an ultimatum that the company either dump its Chinese ownership or face an outright ban.